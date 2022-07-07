PENNSAUKEN — One week after a late-night shooting in this Camden County township, one victim remains hospitalized as two men are charged in the encounter.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced charges against Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro, and Marcus Johnson, 29, whose place of residence was not disclosed, in connection to the June 30 shooting on the 4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken.

The prosecutor's office said its Major Crimes Unit and Pennsauken police responded to that area shortly before midnight that night on a report of "a large fight and shootings."

Two male victims were found shot, one of whom the prosecutor's office said has since been released from the hospital with the other still being treated. The latter man's condition was not disclosed.

While Thursday's release specified that both men were shot, information about where they were struck was not released, nor any potential relationship between Cooper, Johnson, or either victim.

Cooper and Johnson are both charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and certain persons not to possess weapons, as well as unlawful possession of weapons (first-degree for Cooper, second-degree for Johnson).

Cooper is additionally charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault.

Both men are lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

