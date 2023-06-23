For the more formal, special event dinner one of the great spots in New Jersey is Buona Sera in Red Bank. We had a great meeting/dinner with our team on Thursday night.

The service from Danielle, Julian, and Chris was top-notch and superb. Friendly, accommodating, and professional, I knew we were in good hands when I got there. Chris the owner was also on hand as the restaurant was filled with patrons including many grabbing a meal before seeing a show at the Basie Center.

We were celebrating an outstanding second quarter for our Common Sense organizations and kicking off the next phase of growth. Buona Sera provided the perfect atmosphere for our team and we will definitely be back.

Jodi and I cut our around 8:00 p.m. to head to Point Pleasant for an event at the iconic Jersey Shore hot spot, Martell's Tiki Bar. It was great to meet owner Scott and support an important cause, Common Ground Grief Center.

The charity is dedicated to helping kids, teens, and young adults who have lost a parent or sibling. The place was packed with supporters and a huge financial success. It was great hanging with Rich Bodmer, former NFL place, Nascar driver, professional stunt driver, and friend who invited us in.

Bill Spadea, Scott (owner of Martell's), Rich Bodmer Bill Spadea, Scott (owner of Martell's), Rich Bodmer loading...

The venue is certainly a must-visit for trips to the Jersey Shore this summer and the charity is now on our radar for future events and promotion.

Clambake at Martell's for Common Ground Clambake at Martell's for Common Ground loading...

Thanks to everyone at Martell's who made the night a huge success.

If you want to see a list of my events you can join, see the schedule HERE.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom