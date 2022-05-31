Two dead in Jersey Shore capsized boat, park bench crash

Two people were killed in separate incidents during the holiday weekend.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the driver of a white sedan suffered a medical emergency and lost control of their vehicle around 8 p.m. Monday night while driving on Lincoln Boulevard in the North Cape May section of Lower Township. The sedan went through a guardrail and hit the bench before coming to rest in the Delaware Bay.

Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel told the Press of Atlantic City that a woman he believed to live in the area sitting on the bench was killed in the crash.

Five people were hospitalized because of their injuries, according to NBC Philadelphia.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Lisa Maxey (Iakeia Sease via Facebook)

Boat capsizes on Sunday morning

Lisa Maxey, 56 of Bridgeton was killed after the 20-foot Bayliner powerboat she was in capsized in Absecon Bay Sunday morning, according to State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. Three other people on board the boat were rescued from the bay.

Slota did not disclose the circumstances of the 20-foot boat’s capsize or who was driving the boat when it capsized.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

