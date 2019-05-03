Shuttle bus crashes in front of Newark Airport terminal

NEWARK — An employee shuttle bus was involved in a crash at Newark Liberty International Airport, blocking normal access to Terminal B.

The bus crashed when it hit a concrete barrier on the approach to Terminal B's Level 2 around 5:30 a.m, according to the Port Authority, resulting in "over a dozen" non-life threatening injuries.

The injured were treated by EMS personnel and the Newark Fire Department, according to the Port Authority.

The Port Authority initially said two buses were involved in the crash but issued an update just before 7 a.m. stating only one bus was involved.

The Port Authority did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

Officials at the airport told RLS Metro Breaking News the bus was carrying 29 airport employees. A photo showed one of the buses drove into a divider and was elevated off the roadway with part of the front end pushed in.

Bus after crashing at Newark Airport (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Level 2 was temporarily closed but has since reopened. There were delays on the ramps approaching Terminal B due to the ongoing investigation.

