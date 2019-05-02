Were you at Newark Airport’s Terminal C? Measles alert!

NEWARK — State health officials have issued another measles alert — this time for Newark Liberty International Airport.

A traveler from Tel Aviv who may have had the measles was at Terminal C on April 16 from 4 to 8 a.m., the state Department of Health said Thursday.

Officials say that anyone who was at the terminal during that time could develop symptoms as late as May 7.

New Jersey residents who were onboard the travelers' flight will be notified by their local health departments, officials said.

State officials this week also said that an infected person from New York City may have spread mealses in Ocean and Middlesex counties last month.

That person was at the Sky Zone on Hadley Road in South Plainfield from noon to 5 p.m. on April 22, and at the Banquet Hall on River Avenue in Lakewood from 6 p.m. April 23 to 1 a.m. April 24.

The alerts come amid outbreaks in New Jersey and New York. The outbreak includes at least eight cases in Ocean County and four cases in Monmouth County.

Measles is easily spread through the air or through contact with mucus or saliva.

Anyone who believes that they may have been exposed should contact their doctor by phone to allow the office staff to prepare for a visit.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. The disease can cause serious complications such as pneumonia brain swelling. Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or low birth weight.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .