Napping at a stop sign leads to drug, weapons arrest in East Brunswick, NJ

When you're tired, it's best to use a pillow and blanket at home for sleeping and not the front seat of a car while on the road.

Two people were arrested in East Brunswick, not for sleeping, although police said that's how they were found at a stop sign on Suydam Street near Kennedy Boulevard around 11:04 p.m. Feb. 12. They were charged with having drugs and alcohol.

East Brunswick police said one of their patrol officers pulled up to a vehicle idling in the road at a stop sign and when he approached the vehicle, saw both people inside sleeping.

Police said the driver, Abdul Bangura, 40, from Landover, Maryland, was under the influence and was then arrested for driving while intoxicated.

A police officer searched Bangura's vehicle and said he found a handgun, ammunition, an open container of alcohol, and several bags of marijuana.

Bangura and his passenger, Kwame Marcano, 33, from Landover, Maryland, were both charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

