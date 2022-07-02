TV shows that you probably didn’t know were taped in NJ

There are some really nostalgic ones I had no idea were filmed here.

When you think of TV shows that were filmed in New Jersey, you probably think of the obvious ones like The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Jersey Shore, or The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But there are a ton of other great shows that were filmed here.

What inspired this search, you ask? I was binging the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building this past weekend. There was a scene where Mabel, one of the main characters, travels to Teaneck, NJ with the hopes of finding a clue about who killed Tim Kono. I was curious to see if the show actually filmed in Jersey. Spoiler alert: it did not.

Did you know that you can search IMDB.com by filming location? You'll go down a rabbit hole that will keep you busy for hours. And that's exactly what I did.

As I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of other amazing shows that did film here. And with news of Netflix potentially building a studio in The Garden State, there may be many more shows to come. Side note: how cool would it be to be an extra in those shows?

If you're as much of a TV geek as I am, you'll be so excited to see how many incredible shows were shot here. You may even be inspired to go back and rewatch them (I know I am).

Do you see any of your favorites on the list?

10 TV Shows You Didn't Know Were Filmed in New Jersey You know about The Sopranos and Jersey Shore, but what about these lesser-known greats?

