Tuesday NJ weather: Golden sunshine, low humidity, warm temps

The Bottom Line

Monday's cold front ensured that extreme heat and humidity will stay away from New Jersey this week. We're in the middle of a pleasant — although not perfect — stretch of weather. As an area of high pressure to our north and a storm system to our south battle over the next few days, we will see some spotty rain chances.

Tuesday

We had some noisy thunderstorms roll through the Garden State Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, which have now completely departed. The associated cold front will lead to a real winner of a weather day for Tuesday — lots of sunshine, dry weather, dry air, and warm temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

A couple of little bullet points. First, a moderate risk of rip currents and rough surf is once again posted for the Jersey Shore Tuesday. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 feet — tamer, but not quite calm.

In addition, the chance for a teeny tiny popup shower is not quite zero — but it's close. I'm counting on the dry, stable air to limit rainfall development. We will, however, see big, puffy clouds build through the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday

We've been tracking a storm system brewing to our south. And while Wednesday's forecast looks better for New Jersey, we will likely see some rain showers bubble up into South Jersey at a couple points during the day. Statewide, skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. And high temperatures will end up slightly below seasonal normals, around 80 degrees.

Thursday

A bit brighter, with a mix of sun and clouds. I've left any mention of rain out of my on-air forecast, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a shower in southern NJ again. High temperatures will hold steady near 80.

Friday

Latest models are 50/50 about a little batch of rain sliding through the Garden State to close out the workweek. So I'm not convinced it's going to rain, but it's worth mentioning the chance here. The storm system won't be incredibly potent or large, so I don't expect the rain to be all that impactful — just... wet! The damp outlook comes with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures once again around 80.

Saturday & Beyond

Both temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise for this penultimate weekend of August. Mid 80s on Saturday. And Sunday will likely be our first 90-degree day in a week and a half.

The weekend will certainly feel summery — and by definition, that includes a chance for storms too. I think we could see a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms late-day either Saturday and Sunday (or both). Don't let that affect your plans just yet though — most of the weekend looks fine and dandy.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.