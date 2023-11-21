A utilities collector for the borough of Tuckerton was pocketing payments for herself over the course of five years, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Jennifer Docherty, of Eagleswood, was charged on Monday with "theft by failure to make required disposition" in connection with her employment in the borough.

Between 2018 and June 2023, officials say, Docherty failed to turn over more than $10,000 in collected tax, water, and sewer payments from utility customers. Instead, she used the money for her personal benefit, officials say.

Docherty, 46, surrendered herself to the prosecutor's office on Monday, in the presence of her attorney.

Tuckerton has placed Docherty on administrative leave. She's awaiting her first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Anyone with information relating to this matter is being asked to contact OCPO Detective John Halliday at 732-929-2027, or Tuckerton Police Department Detective David Order at 609-296-9417.

