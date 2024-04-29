The Italian ice chain Rita's is celebrating its 40th anniversary, but it's the customers and website visitors who are in line for some gifts.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has announced the launch of an "epic sweepstakes," which will give away a year's supply of products to fans, along with a trip for two to Italy or Iceland.

Rita's, which celebrates its 40th on May 4, has already opened the submission window for the sweepstakes. Submissions will be accepted through May 26.

You can enter your information once per week.

Rita's Rita's loading...

Each week, Rita's will choose 10 submissions to receive one free year of Rita's (52 free small ices). That's worth a little more than $200.

On May 28, one submission will be chosen at random as the winner of a grand prize worth more than $18,000. The winner can bring a guest to their choice of either Reykjavik, Iceland or Rome, Italy. The prize includes round-trip airfare, six nights in a hotel, a $1,000 budget for excursions, and a $1,400 check that can be used toward food and other travel expenses.

Try your luck using this link.

“This sweepstakes underscores our gratitude to our loyal Rita’s community whose unwavering support has propelled Rita's to become the largest Italian Ice concept in the world serving happiness in over 30 states,” said Linda Chadwick, president & CEO of Rita’s.

Rita's got its start in Bensalem, Pennsylvania in 1984. The chain currently has 109 locations in New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).