Hoops to gummies: Popular NBA star from NJ launches candy

Basketball legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal is now getting into the candy business.

The 52-year-old Newark, NJ native and sports analyst for the TV program, “Inside the NBA,” let the news slip out accidentally during an interview with TMZ Sports, which is also posted on his Instagram page.

During the interview about the NBA playoffs in full swing, Shaq showed off a bag of candy that read, “Shaq A Licious XL Gummies.”

When TMZ Sports asked the Hall of Famer if he was coming out with a candy brand, he replied, “Well, I teamed up with the biggest candy player in the world. Shaq is in the gummies business. And guess what? You can bite my head off anytime, America.”

The best part is that the gummies which come in three flavors-peach, berry punch, and orange are shaped like Shaq’s head, TMZ Sports reported.

So, when will they be out so you can bite off Shaq’s head? All he would say is that they will be available soon.

The 7-foot-1 inch, 325-pound center played for six teams over his 19-year career in the NBA, including The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and The Boston Celtics.

Besides his impressive basketball career, Shaq has made numerous appearances in movies and TV shows, including “Blue Chips,” “Kazaam,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” as well as TV commercials, including “Pepsi,” “Carnival Cruises,” “Frosted Flakes,” “American Express,” and “The General.”

He’s also appeared on the covers of video games, hosted a podcast, has been involved in a variety of business ventures, and has released four rap albums, including “Shaq Diesel,” which went platinum.

