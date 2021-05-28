Try making this delicious Sicilian calzone

It's a combination of a calzone, Stromboli and inverted Sicilian pizza. It's called a Scaciatta or in Siclilian, "scaccuini."

Now, there are many different versions of this in Italy, and even where you go in Sicily, the ingredients can vary wildly. I saw this one being made in Sicily near the city of Palermo.

I even made an adjustment to that recipe to add a little more spice to it. It is definitely a Sicilian/Italian street food that can be tweaked in any way you choose. Ours is meatless, but you can certainly add sausage or salami or pepperoni if you like.

This one came out unbelievably delicious!

How to make a Sicilian calzone like Dennis Malloy

