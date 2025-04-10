Trump wont allow NJ to be ‘sanctuary state’ — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Police are looking for suspects in an armed road rage incident at Ferry Street in South River (Google Street View/Canva) Police are looking for suspects in an armed road rage incident at Ferry Street in South River (Google Street View/Canva) loading...

😡 Four people were reportedly involved in a NJ road rage incident

😡 Police have charged one suspect

😡 They need help identifying the other three

SOUTH RIVER — One man was charged in a road rage incident in the Middlesex County borough earlier this month, but police said they need the public’s help in identifying three others.

On Tuesday, April 1, just before 5:30 p.m., detectives on patrol in an unmarked vehicle noticed a disturbance on Ferry Street in South River. They quickly realized they had caught the tail-end of a road rage incident involving several armed people.

Police identified one suspect as Donovan Cimaglia, 21, of East Brunswick. A search warrant for his vehicle turned up a handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine.

Cimaglia was charged with aggravated assault, riot, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, manufacture, transport, disposition, defacement of weapons and dangerous instruments and appliances, /transport/disposition/and defacement of weapons, and dangerous instruments and appliances, and prohibited weapons and devices.

There is a warrant for his arrest on those listed charges, police said.

Three other suspects remain unidentified and the South River Police Department needs help in identifying them.

President Donald Trump President Donald Trump (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) loading...

❎ Trump pauses tariffs amid stock market meltdown

❎ Markets stage historical rally

❎ White House says dozens of nations ask for trade negotiations

Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump on Wednesday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

It was seemingly an attempt to narrow what had been an unprecedented trade war between the U.S. and most of the world to a showdown between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 stock index jumped more than 7% after the announcement, but the drama over Trump's tariffs will now be prolonged as the administration engages in negotiations that could cause uncertainties to persist in the world economy.

Trump posted on Truth Social that because “more than 75 Countries” had reached out to the U.S. government for trade talks and have not retaliated in meaningful way “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

Trump later told reporters that he pulled back on many global tariffs — but not on China — because people were “yippy,” and “afraid,” adding that while he expected to reach deals that “nothing’s over yet.”

NJSP Superintendent Pat Callahan and U.S. Attorney Alina Haba. (AP Photo file/NJ State Police/Townsquare Media illustration) NJSP Superintendent Pat Callahan and U.S. Attorney Alina Haba. (AP Photo file/NJ State Police/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🔴 New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive went into effect in 2018

🔴 A reminder email was sent by State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan

🔴 A copy was leaked to the Jack Ciattarelli gubernatorial campaign

The top federal prosecutor in New Jersey put the state on notice after State Police reminded troopers to follow the state's sanctuary state policy limiting cooperation with ICE agents.

President Trump's appointed U.S. attorney, Alina Haba, reacted to State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan's memo reminding troopers not to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they encounter someone with a "warrant of removal."

"🚨 Let me be clear: Executive Orders will be followed and enforced in the State of New Jersey," Haba said Tuesday on X.

The memo was made public this week by the Jack Ciattarelli gubernatorial campaign. which blasted Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for shielding residents who are in the country illegally.

Implemented in 2018 by then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Gov. Phil Murphy, the law prevents all law enforcement from asking people about their immigration status unless it is relevant to an investigation.

The memo referenced the National Crime Information Center adding 27,000 outstanding “warrants of removal," which New Jersey law categorizes as a civil matter that should not be addressed by police, as opposed to warrants dealing with criminal charges.

"As the Attorney General's Immigrant Trust Directive outlines, we are NOT to arrest subjects for 'Outstanding Administrative Warrants' as referenced in the sample provided. Also, upon receiving notification of an 'Outstanding Administrative Warrant,' NJSP members are NOT permitted to contact ICE via the phone number provided," Callahan's memo says.

Food being plated up behind the food counter in a restaurant. Photo via Mypurgatoryyears loading...

💵 Bill would phase out tip credit

💵 Tipped workers make minimum wage, different system

💵 New model would mean price hikes, restaurant reps say

TRENTON — A proposal to boost the minimum wage for tipped workers in New Jersey has spurred warnings from restaurant owners who say it would lead to disaster for their industry.

The bill would amend the state’s minimum wage law, phasing out a “tip credit system” that allows any employer of tipped workers to count a portion of earned tips toward the minimum wage.

New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association President and CEO Daniel Klim says the measure is rooted in the misconception that tipped staff do not already earn minimum wage.

“If they’re making $5.62 an hour and they don’t make enough in tips to make the state mandated $15.49, the employer is obligated by law to make that up,” Klim said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

Employers that don't pay the difference face hefty fines.

Entrance to Gloucester Day at Veterans Park Entrance to Gloucester Day at Veterans Park (Gloucester Township police) loading...

🎡 Gloucester Day in 2024 was canceled after it was overrun by teens

🎡 Social media comments encouraged violence at this year's event, police said

🎡 A bill to increase penalties for rowdy behavior is on Gov. Phil Murphy's desk

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Officials confirmed Tuesday that the annual Gloucester Day celebration will be postponed indefinitely due to a "real and serious concern about violence" during the event.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer said "disturbing comments" began appearing after the township posted its first announcement about this year's event on its Instagram account.

"That one post was then circulated around the internet over 20,000 times by what appears to be juveniles expressing their excitement about showing up and once again causing disruption and chaos," Mayer said. "In consultation with the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Gloucester Township Day Scholarship Committee, the decision was made to postpone this year's Gloucester Township Day activities."

Mayer said that no one is happy about the decision. But with memories of 500 juveniles converging on the event in 2024 and concern over it happening again, Mayer said they knew it was the right call.

