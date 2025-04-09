Cops seek 3 more after NJ man charged with road rage assault, riot

😡 Four people were reportedly involved in a NJ road rage incident

SOUTH RIVER — One man was charged in a road rage incident in the Middlesex County borough earlier this month, but police said they need the public’s help in identifying three others.

On Tuesday, April 1, just before 5:30 p.m., detectives on patrol in an unmarked vehicle noticed a disturbance on Ferry Street in South River. They quickly realized they had caught the tail-end of a road rage incident involving several armed people.

Police identified one suspect as Donovan Cimaglia, 21, of East Brunswick. A search warrant for his vehicle turned up a handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine.

Cimaglia was charged with aggravated assault, riot, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, manufacture, transport, disposition, defacement of weapons and dangerous instruments and appliances, /transport/disposition/and defacement of weapons, and dangerous instruments and appliances, and prohibited weapons and devices.

There is a warrant for his arrest on those listed charges, police said.

Three other suspects remain unidentified and the South River Police Department needs help in identifying them.

The department released images of the suspects on its Facebook page and the vehicle the suspects may have used during the incident.

Anyone with information on Cimaglia or the other suspects is urged to contact Detective Patrick Molina at 732-254-9002 ext. 113 or Sgt. Kenneth Nale at 732-254-9002 ext. 123.

The detectives are being praised for their rapid response and swift and thorough investigation that took a dangerous weapon off the street, said Chief Mark Tinitigan.

He said he hopes the public can help this investigation by helping to identify the other actors that “took part in this senseless act.”

“I wish to assure the public that the South River Police Department will remain actively visible with a proactive uniform presence within the borough while also deploying unmarked police vehicles and officers to inconspicuously address public safety concerns,” Tinitigan said.

