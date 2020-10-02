Trump infected: Christie says nobody wore masks at White House debate prep

Former Gov. Chris Christie told ABC News on Friday morning that no one was wearing a mask during President Donald Trump's debate prep.

Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump’s positive test came just hours after he confirmed that senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with him several times this week, had come down with the virus.

Some White House staffers knew by early Thursday that Hicks — who'd been traveling with President Donald Trump this week — had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a CNN report. But nonetheless, Trump attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster later that day — just hours before testing positive himself.

The news prompted Gov. Phil Murphy to urge those who were at the presidential fundraiser in Somerset County to get tested after offering the president and first lady "a speedy and complete return to good health."

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. The New York Times on Friday reported that people close to the president said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Christie told ABC News he had been at the White House off and on between Saturday and Tuesday helping Trump prepare for his debate with Democrat Joe Biden. The former governor said the last test he took was on Tuesday morning which was negative.

In a message on his Twitter account, Christie said he took a test on Friday morning but will not have the results until Saturday.

"I feel fine and have no symptoms," Christie said.

Christie told ABC News no one among the five or six people in the room during debate prep, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, were wearing masks. He also did not notice any coronavirus symptoms displayed by Hicks as of Tuesday when he left Washington.

Christie did not say if he was at the fundraiser late Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Somerset County Health Department was preparing a statement on Friday morning regarding contact tracing.

Democratic rival Joe Biden and wife Jill sent well wishes on his Twitter account Friday morning

"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden wrote.

