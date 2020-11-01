Trump caravan stops traffic in NJ on Parkway, on Cuomo Bridge

At least one caravan of drivers waving Trump campaign flags from their vehicles blocked traffic on the express lanes of the Garden State Parkway Sunday, sparking both cheers and jeers on social media.

Among those stopped along the Parkway, Mark Kennedy posted a video to Twitter, showing a vehicle with flashing lights mounted to its roof, blocking the exit to a service area.

Messages to State Police were not immediately answered Sunday.

Another video shared to Twitter by Nancy Papay appeared to show that a caravan made it to a rest area, as vehicles with Trump flags were parked within a lot and along the shoulder of the highway, honking their horns at passing cars.

Kennedy and others on Twitter, including Yeshiva World News, attached the hashtag "Jews for Trump" to video that included Trump-flags atop vehicles that also appeared to be in Lakewood, earlier Sunday.

Caravan along Garden State Parkway Sunday (photo courtesy Dave Lansing)

The caravan comes days after a Rutgers-Eagleton poll showed Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, easily beating Pres. Donald Trump in the general election, among likely voters 61% to 37%. A separate recent poll by Stockton University also found Biden leading Trump among likely New Jersey voters, 56% to 36%.

Separate video clips shared Sunday showed a similar situation of gridlock north of where the Parkway connects to a spur of the New York State Thruway, on the Cuomo Bridge (formerly the Tappan Zee Bridge) in New York.

It was unclear from the clips whether any of the vehicles were part of an organized "MAGA drag the interstate" effort in New Jersey and other states around the country.

That event had been promoted running southbound along the Parkway, ending at Veterans Park in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township (Ocean County).

Among online reaction, some were critical of the gridlock created.

Jeremy Chase tweeted "Yeah, nothing wins over NJ voters like deliberately causing a traffic jam on the Garden State Parkway. This ought to be about as successful as a Trump casino."

Others said creating traffic was hypocritical of any who might have been angry at similar strategy by Black Lives Matter protesters.

"There were a bunch of trump cultists that shut down the parkway in NJ. Trump’s definitely not winning NJ, either."

The Sunday incident followed a separate caravan in Texas on Friday, now being investigated by the FBI. In that incident seen on video, dozens of vehicles with Trump 2020 flags surrounded a Biden Harris campaign bus and then slowed noticeably around the large vehicle on a busy highway.

Pres. Donald Trump shared one video of the Texas incident, set to music, with a caption in all caps, "I LOVE TEXAS!"

