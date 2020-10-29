Latest poll of NJ voters: Biden leads Trump in every demographic but one

The latest survey of voters in New Jersey predicts former Vice President Joe Biden will easily grab the Garden State's 14 electoral votes next month.

The Rutgers-Eagleton Poll conducted Oct. 18-24, found Biden leading among likely voters with 61% to President Donald Trump's 37%.

The survey found that Biden's support cut across the state's diverse spectrum, with the Democrat leading Trump in most demographics and basically tying with Trump in two.

Among non-white voters, Biden leads with 78%.

Among city dwellers, Biden leads with 78%.

Among women, Biden leads with 70%.

Among those with graduate degrees, Biden leads with 68%.

Among lower-income voters, Biden leads with 66%.

Among those with college degrees, Biden leads with 65%.

Among senior citizens, Biden leads with 62%.

Among suburban voters, Biden leads with 61%.

Among those living in less densely populated areas, Biden leads with 61%.

Among voters in the Philadelphia metro area and South Jersey, Biden leads with 60%.

Among those without college education, Biden leads with 56%.

Among wealthy voters, Biden leads with 55%.

Among independent voters, Biden leads with 54%.

Biden does less well with men overall, leading Trump with just 51%.

And among white voters overall, Biden and Trump tie with 49%.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Another recent poll by Stockton University found Biden leading Trump among likely New Jersey voters, 56% to 36%.

Both polls found that Biden had a considerable lead among voters who already had cast their ballot through the mail or dropbox.

Interestingly, the 1,000 adults questioned in the Rutgers-Eagleton Poll had little faith in the kind of public opinion polls they were participating in, with 54% of them having little or no trust that polls could predict a winner. Republican voters had the least trust of all, the poll found.