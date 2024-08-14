Big news with Trump and Vance in New Jersey on Thursday

🔴 Former President Trump will be at his golf club in Bedminster

⚪ He and running mate JD Vance will hold a news conference

🔵 It's not clear what they will talk about

BEDMINSTER — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign is set to make a stop in New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

The former president and his running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance. R-Ohio, are expected to hold a news conference at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster at 4:30 p.m.

The private club in Somerset County often served as a refuge for Trump during his presidency.

The stop in the Garden State will follow Trump’s rally in North Carolina tonight when he is expected to address the state of the economy, which has been the focal point of his campaign.

In recent weeks, Trump has proposed eliminating taxes on tip wages and on Social Security for seniors.

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

While it’s not clear what will be on the Trump/Vance agenda in New Jersey, the Trump campaign continues to attack Vice President Kamala Harris for not holding news conferences since she announced her run for the presidency.

“It has been 24 days and Kamala Harris continues to duck and hide from the media---no interviews and no press conferences since she announced. Since Kamala is not doing any press, she can’t explain why crippling inflation rates have resulted in a 20% increase in prices since she took office,” the Trump campaign said on Wednesday.

“They said her campaign is hiding Kamal in the basement because they know she owns every single disastrous police record of the Biden-Harris administration. Voters are often faced with the question, 'Are you better off now than you were four years ago?' The answer is clearly No. Instead, Kamala should be asked, 'Are you proud of the disaster you have created for every American family?' Judging by her silence, her answer is a resounding Yes,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Wednesday.

Donald Trump AP loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom