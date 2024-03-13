Pennsylvania campaign raising totals for Trump and Biden so far

Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Oct. 18, 2020 (Photos by Drew Angerer, Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has raised the most money from Pennsylvania of all presidential candidates, taking in $2.36 million since the start of the campaign cycle.

Trump raised $217,108 in January. President Joe Biden raised the next most from Pennsylvania, with $1.90 million since the start of the campaign and $398,257 in January. In January alone, Republican former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley raised more than Trump but less than Biden with $258,150. Haley has since dropped out of the race.

Twenty-four notable presidential candidates, including those who have dropped out, raised a total of $6.9 million from Pennsylvania donors between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024. Thirty-five notable candidates raised $47.6 million in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election cycle, while 25 raised $25 million during the 2016 election cycle.

Below is how much each presidential candidate has raised so far from Pennsylvania in the 2023-2024 election cycle:

Looking at the top two fundraisers in January — Biden and Haley:

2,384 donors in Pennsylvania donated to Biden’s campaign in January.Of those 2,384, the largest share, 806 (34%), donated between $100 and $499.2,847 donors in Pennsylvania donated to Haley’s campaign in January. Of those 2,847, the largest share, 859 (30%) donated between $25 and $49.

Biden has raised 27% of the money donated in Pennsylvania this election cycle. He received 50% of the vote in 2020. Trump has raised 34% of the money donated in Pennsylvania this election cycle. He received 48.8% of the vote in 2020.

The next reporting deadline for presidential candidates is March 20, 2024. Those reports will cover the period of Feb. 1-29, 2024. To learn more about presidential election campaign finance, click below.

