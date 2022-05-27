Trucker dies in collision with car on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, NJ

UNION TOWNSHIP (Hunterdon) — A crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Thursday night between a tractor-trailer and a car left one person dead.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the Mack truck and an Acura RSX sedan collided in the eastbound lanes, went into the center median and hit the guardrail near Exit 13 for Route 173 around 8:10 p.m.

The truck overturned and partially opened up after landing on its side. Video from the crash scene posted on the Fire & EMS Alerts Of Hunterdon & Warren County NJ Facebook page shows debris from the tractor's load strewn in the center median. The guardrail appeared to be heavily damaged by the crash.

Two Virginia men involved in the crash

Adan Loya-Rodriguez, 51, of Waynesboro, Virginia, the driver of the truck, died in the crash, according to Goez. The 21-year-old driver of the Midlothian, Virginia, was airlifted from the crash scene via medical helicopter.

Two of three eastbound lanes were closed for over 12 hours causing delays of over 7 miles during the Friday morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police. No charges have been filed.

The crash is the third fatality of the year on Route 78 and the first in Hunterdon County, according to State Police.

Debris from a fatal crash on Route 78 in Union Township (Hunterdon) 5/26/22 Debris from a fatal crash on Route 78 in Union Township (Hunterdon) 5/26/22 (@Reggie_Harrison via Twitter) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most wanted in Hunterdon County The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office has created a list of their most wanted fugitives.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.