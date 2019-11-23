Truck smashes through Freehold shopping center wall

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A truck rolled down an embankment and through the back wall of a shopping center on Friday morning.

The truck heading west on the Route 33 bypass crashed about 10:20 a.m. into the back of a building at the South Freehold Shopping Center, according to the East Freehold Fire Company's Facebook page.

The driver suffered a minor injury and was hospitalized, according to the fire company.

The fire company said they were assisted by the Adelphia Fire Co. , Asbury Park Fire Department, Freehold Township Independent Fire Co. 1, the Monmouth County Hazmat Team, Freehold First Aid Squad and the Monmouth County Fire Marshall’s Office.

Freehold Township police did not immediately return a message on Saturday.

Truck after being removed from a building (Vincent Lista)

Response to a truck into a building (Vincent Lista)

