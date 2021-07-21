Truck kills woman walking on Route 1 in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tractor trailer fatally struck a woman walking along Route 1 on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

A Princeton resident in her 30s was walking north along the southbound lanes near Ridge Road about 12:35 p.m. when she was struck, South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan told New Jersey 101.5.

Ryan said the driver of the tractor trailer stayed at the scene and was not charged. The victim was not publicly identified pending notification of her family.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-329-4646.

It was the second fatal crash in South Brunswick this year, according to State Police statistics. The other crash was on Route 130 at at Deans Rhode Hall Road in February.

