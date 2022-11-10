Truck flips to avoid stopped car, spilling plywood onto NJ road

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck driver was hurt when he swerved and overturned to avoid a car that stopped suddenly in front of him Wednesday morning.

The truck was headed south approaching Promenade Boulevard around 10:10 a.m when a car suddenly car changed lanes from left to right in order to beat the light, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. When the driver of the car realized they weren't going to make it they came to a sudden stop.

A load of plywood slid off the truck and struck four other vehicles.

No charges have been filed against the driver, according to Ryan.

The driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man, was seriously injured in the crash.

Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 until late Wednesday afternoon.

Load of plywood spilled by an overturned truck on Route 1 at Promenade Boulevard in South Brunswick 11/9/22 Load of plywood spilled by an overturned truck on Route 1 at Promenade Boulevard in South Brunswick 11/9/22 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

