Truck crash that killed NJ toddler called a ‘freak accident’

It was a "freak, tragic accident" that led to a dump truck hitting a toddler on Route 206 in Stanhope on Monday morning,

The 2-year-old was struck about 10:40 a.m. and later died at a hospital, Sussex County First Assistant Prosecutor Greg Mueller told NJ.com. The boy was on a bicycle that rolled down the driveway into the road and into the path of the truck, Mueller said.

The dump truck driver was not charged with a crime.

Mueller did not immediately return New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

A GoFundMe page created by a family friend raised more than $23,000 for the boy's family to help with funeral expenses. The page identified the boy as Max Ramirez.

"It's truly amazing how quickly this community and many others pulled together to help the Ramirez Family in this time of need," organizer Brook B. wrote. "Each one of you who have children can only imagine the pain these parents have to endure losing a child, let alone having to watch it happen."

