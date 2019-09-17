2-year-old boy struck by dump truck and dies on Route 206

STANHOPE — A 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a dump truck on Monday morning on Route 206 in Sussex County.

Stanhope police told News 12 New Jersey that before EMT crews arrived, several people who found the boy lying in the roadway near Acorn Street around 11:15 a.m. stopped and tried to administer CPR to him. The boy later died at a hospital.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene, police told News 12. Police told the New Jersey Herald the driver was not held. News 12 video showed the truck had Hammer Logistics written on the door.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the boy to News 12 or the Herald.

Stanhope Mayor Rosemarie Maio told the New Jersey Herald the investigation is being led by the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office. The office had not yet returned a call from New Jersey 101.5 early Tuesday morning.

The Herald reported that a wreath with a small cross and a teddy bear were placed in front of the home where the crash happened.

Route 206 was closed for several hours for the initial investigation and cleanup of the crash scene.

