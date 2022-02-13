Truck cab lands on Route 1 concrete barrier in Princeton, NJ
PRINCETON — A truck — with no trailer attached — ended up on the median of Route 1 in Princeton on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened near the highway's intersection with Harrison Street, near a Sunoco gas station on the southbound side, according to witnesses.
Pieces of concrete were strewn around the road, following the impact. It was not immediately known whether any injuries were reported, or damages to passing vehicles.
