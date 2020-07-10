Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding to southern Jersey Shore

Tropical Storm Fay made her presence known first in South Jersey with heavy rain, flooding and wind on Friday morning.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the storm was off Cape May at 12 mph early Friday afternoon and was expected to be the first tropical storm to make initial landfall in New Jersey since 1903 with sustained winds of 60 mph.

As the storm moved north, the bands of heavy rain moved north into Ocean and Monmouth counties. Zarrow said 4 inches of rain fell in some areas of Atlantic and Cape May counties on Friday morning.

Flooding was reported on Route 322 in Hamilton and Route 47 in Middle Township as well as the Garden State Parkway near Somers Point. The George Redding Bridge (Route 47) in Wildwood closed due to tidal flooding.

The left lane of the New Jersey Turnpike south of Exit 6 for the Pennsylvania Turnpike extension was also flooded

Absecon police said "numerous roadways in town" were flooded by torrential rain while Brigantine police reported "heavy flash flooding on the island" and advised against driving. Sea Isle City police said many streets were flooded and warned against driving through high water.

NJ Transit detoured its bus service to Atlantic City around the closure. Service was also affected in Absecon and Brigantine, according to its Twitter account.

As the rain moved north, Route 35 at Third Ave in Neptune City was closed due to flooding, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

JCP&L reported more than 25,000 customers without power mostly in Middletown as of 2 p.m. PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric reported scattered outages according to their outage maps.

The American Red Cross New Jersey chapter advised to prepare for possible outages by charging up devices ahead of time.

Chris Coleman contributed to this report.

Send your storm pictures and video to reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ or via the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

More from New Jersey 101.5: