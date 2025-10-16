🚨 A 22-year-old Burlington Township woman turned herself in after a hit-and-run in Trenton that left a scooter rider critically injured.

TRENTON — The 22-year-old driver who ran over a man operating a scooter last month in New Jersey’s capital city has been taken into custody and charged, police said.

Trenton crash leaves scooter rider fighting for life

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 4:14 a.m., Trenton police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in front of 65 Oakland St.

They found a 32-year-old male resident bleeding heavily from his ear and mouth after being struck by a vehicle, according to Trenton Police Captain Lisette Rios.

The man, who was riding a scooter, had been run over by the vehicle and dragged underneath it before the vehicle took off, leaving him with multiple fractures to his spine, ribs, and femur.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he had to be intubated after his lungs collapsed. He remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Burlington Township woman turns herself in after hit-and-run

Trenton police detectives charged Aiyona S. Reddon, 22, of Burlington Township, who turned herself in at headquarters.

Reddon is charged with third-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Mother accused of tampering with witness in Trenton hit-and-run

Her mother, Brenda Reddon, 55, also of Burlington Township, was also charged with witness tampering for her actions related to the incident.

