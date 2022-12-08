Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market returns

The holiday edition of the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (TPRFM) returns to the Cure Arena in Trenton, Dec. 10-11.

The TPRFM is held three times a year now, with one being held in December, the “Wreck the Halls” event.

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook loading...

TPRFM founder Joe Kuzemka told NJArts.net,

We aren’t your grandmom’s Christmas market. We have seen it all in terms of vendors. It takes a lot to surprise us at this point. We encourage people to come as they are and to celebrate themselves as people and humans and to not worry about being judged under our roof because that’s not something that we will ever let happen.

How to describe the unique holiday market? Here’s what the event’s website says:

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is a DIY craft fair and Cultural celebration which occurs three times per year and features food trucks, live music, live tattooing and more plus and a carefully curated collection of hundreds of unique artists, makers and small businesses hailing from more than 25+ states (and Canada) that sell everything from Vintage Clothing & Toys, Original Artwork, Vinyl & Cassettes, Oddities & Taxidermy, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Collectibles, Horror Memorabilia, Interesting Curiosities, Antiques & Collectibles, Comics, Original Artwork, Cosplay Contests & more.

Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market via Facebook loading...

Over 400 vendors will be set up along with live music, food trucks and one of a kind merchandise. Weird New Jersey will even be there.

There’s also a special appearance planned by Gina Shock, former drummer of the Go-Gos.

Tickets are $15 for the weekend. Kids 10 years of age and younger get free admission. There are also $57 VIP packages, which include exclusive music performances, commemorative swag and access to a lounge overlooking the market. Visit trentonprfm.com or ticketmaster.com.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022