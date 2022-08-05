Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market expanding to Edison, NJ this fall

It seems that I’m mentioning New Jersey flea markets more often these days and that’s because vintage and bargain shopping is a hot trend right now.

The best thing about flea markets is how unique the vendors are and how you are likely to find some hidden gems that you can either add to your collection or sell for a pretty penny online.

One of the biggest flea markets in New Jersey comes with a twist.

It’s not your average flea market like the New Egypt Flea Market.

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is exactly that, punk rock.

Now you don’t have to show up with a studded belt and a mohawk. This flea market is very family-friendly.

The vendors that attend sell everything from original artwork and clothing, jewelry, vinyl records, vintage toys, and so much more.

Some vendors even put their baking skills to the test.

And don’t forget about the food trucks. There’s also a variety like a rice ball truck, Latin cuisine, House of Cupcakes, and BBQ truck, there’s something to satisfy everyone.

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market used to take place at the Roebling Wire Works in Trenton and at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. in Croydon, Pennsylvania.

Now you can shop this event at the Cure Insurance Area and they are venturing north to Edison for their first event at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center on Sept. 10.

It’s their Back Ta School Jam featuring more than 400 vendors, food trucks, live tattooing, music and more.

It’s $10 cash at the door and kids 10 and under are free.

This is a huge move for TPRFM and it’s only getting better.

For more information on this market, click HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

