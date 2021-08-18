The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is coming back, and there’s going to be music! For the first time since Oct. 2019, live music will return to the TPRFM, at the Cure Arena in Trenton.

What is the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market? According to their Facebook page, it is: A punk-inspired flea market that includes vendors selling vinyl, vintage, handmade, original items; interesting curiosities; unique collectibles & more.

The event will be held Aug. 21 & 22 at the Cure Arena and will feature the “TPRFM Live Music Stage, two beer stations, a DJ, more than 150+ different vendors each day and a fantastical flurry of food trucks both Saturday and Sunday! Join us at the Cure Insurance Arena parking lot on August 21-22, 2021 from 10am-5pm each day!”

The TPRFM is held several times a year and features different themes; the theme for this one is “A flea market in an outer space.”

Both days will have seven food trucks set up and the live music will start at noon. The TPRFM website describes the offerings as “Vintage Clothing & Toys, Original Artwork, Vinyl & Cassettes, Oddities & Taxidermy, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Collectibles, Horror Memorabilia, Interesting Curiosities, Antiques & Collectibles, Comics, Original Artwork, Cosplay Contests & more.

The TPRFM is also opening a more permanent location in the Trenton Farmers Market that is called “Out of Step, an Offbeat Boutique and General Store." That opening is planned for Sep. The Farmers Market is located on Spruce St. in Lawrence.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.