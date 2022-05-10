TRENTON — A city employee is reportedly facing disciplinary action after a video of her racy cellulite-reduction massage on taxpayer time garnered widespread attention.

The Trentonian reported that Public Health Officer Yvette Graffie-Cooper has been suspended. A source confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that a disciplinary hearing for Graffie-Cooper was held on May 3.

Posted to Facebook on Feb. 24, the video shows the city worker in only her black undergarments.

In the video, a masseuse can be seen using several devices including an electric wand on different parts of Graffie-Cooper's exposed skin. The health officer can be seen in various positions, including bent over a table.

Trenton Public Health Officer Yvette Graffie-Cooper was reportedly taped getting a cellulite treatment at the city Health Center. (City of Trenton/WisdomBody) Trenton Public Health Officer Yvette Graffie-Cooper was reportedly taped getting a cellulite treatment at the city Health Center in February 2022. (City of Trenton/WisdomBody) loading...

The apparent demonstration of cellulite-reduction techniques was held during work hours in a conference room on the second floor of the city Department of Health and Human Services building, according to Councilwoman Robin Vaughn.

Several other city employees looked on while the massage took place. Some smiled, laughed, and appeared to cheer on Graffie-Cooper.

But Vaughn raised concerns that some of the employees may not have watched voluntarily.

"There’s a whole level of issues along with civil rights violations potentially," Vaughn told NJ Advance Media. "You have employees sitting there — her subordinates. Were they forced to sit there or even if they weren’t did they raise an issue? Were they retaliated against?"

Trenton city employees watch as Public Health Officer Yvette Graffie-Cooper receives a cellulite-reduction massage. (WisdomBody) Trenton city employees watch as Public Health Officer Yvette Graffie-Cooper receives a cellulite-reduction massage. (WisdomBody) loading...

The duration of Graffie-Cooper's purported suspension is not publicly known. It will be staggered over several weeks to diminish the impact on Trenton's public health services, according to the Trentonian.

New Jersey 101.5 has filed an OPRA request with the Civil Service Commission for more information on the May 3 disciplinary hearing.

State records show Graffie-Cooper made $98,006 in 2021. The 19-year employee's salary reportedly increased to $104,137 this year.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

