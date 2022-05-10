In the video, a masseuse can be seen using several devices including an electric wand on different parts of Graffie-Cooper's exposed skin. The health officer can be seen in various positions, including bent over a table.
The apparent demonstration of cellulite-reduction techniques was held during work hours in a conference room on the second floor of the city Department of Health and Human Services building, according to Councilwoman Robin Vaughn.
Several other city employees looked on while the massage took place. Some smiled, laughed, and appeared to cheer on Graffie-Cooper.
But Vaughn raised concerns that some of the employees may not have watched voluntarily.
"There’s a whole level of issues along with civil rights violations potentially," Vaughn told NJ Advance Media. "You have employees sitting there — her subordinates. Were they forced to sit there or even if they weren’t did they raise an issue? Were they retaliated against?"
The duration of Graffie-Cooper's purported suspension is not publicly known. It will be staggered over several weeks to diminish the impact on Trenton's public health services, according to the Trentonian.
New Jersey 101.5 has filed an OPRA request with the Civil Service Commission for more information on the May 3 disciplinary hearing.
State records show Graffie-Cooper made $98,006 in 2021. The 19-year employee's salary reportedly increased to $104,137 this year.
