TRENTON — Sunday marks 228 years since Trenton was named the capital of New Jersey, becoming the center of the state even before it became a city.

Trenton Township was named the state capital on this date in 1792 when it was still Trenton Township, according to the city website. While it now also serves as the seat of Mercer County, the city was at one time part of Hunterdon County, and served as the location of that county's freeholder meetings.

While the first Quakers came to the area in 1679, in 1719 it became known as Trent-Towne, named after land owner William Trent, according to the city website.

The New Jersey State House was first built that year at a cost of around $400 million in today's money, or 250 English Pounds, according to the state website. At the time the building was two and a half stories high and had "seven bays radiating off of a center hall," according to the state.

New Jersey State Legislature

The building was expanded in 1845, including a "grand rotunda" that connected the old and new sections of the building, the state website said. The building has undergone several other large additions and renovations since then, most recently in 1987 which addressed "structural mechanical and electrical deficiencies," in the building.

New Jersey State Legislature

Since taking office Gov. Phil Murphy has not seen the inside of the traditional governor's office after former Gov. Chris Christie initiated a massive $300 restoration project . When Christie announced the project in 2016 he said it would likely be done by 2021, but that target date has now moved into 2022.

'Trenton Makes' bridge (DRJTBC)

The city's iconic "Trenton Makes World Takes" sign on the Lower Trenton Toll Supported Bridge was first illuminated in August of 1935, according to the Delaware River joint Toll Bridge Commission. Much like the State House, the sign has also undergone significant changes in recent years.

Re-lit Trenton Makes Bridge (DRJTBC)

Unlike the original version which was only red, the new LED lights that were installed last year allow the sign to light up in any number of color combinations. Earlier this year the sign was turned green to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl. On the bridge's 100th anniversary back in June the iconic sign was lit up in all the colors of the rainbow.

