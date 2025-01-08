NJ mayor’s urgent plea about animal shelter on the brink

🐶 The Trenton Animal Shelter has an overpopulation of dogs

🐶 The number of people adopting animals is trending down

🐶 The breed of some dogs makes them unappealing to potential adopters

TRENTON — Mayor Reed Gusciora is asking residents to consider fostering or adopting a dog to help alleviate overpopulation at the city's animal shelter.

The shelter was run for several years by the rescue group Trenton Animal Rocks, which had the shelter classified as "no-kill." The City Council cut the group's funding in April 2022 and the city took over the shelter in dramatic fashion by locking out TAR, according to NJ.com coverage.

A 2024 mayoral executive order brought the shelter under the control of Trenton police. It created an animal advisory welfare board and ensured the city stayed compliant with rabies control regulations. Gusciora also planned to increase community involvement.

According to a statement from Gusciora, things have not gone as well as hoped.

Dogs "Olive" and Rome" who are available for adoption from the Trenton Animal Shelter Dogs "Olive" and Rome" who are available for adoption from the Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Animal Shelter) loading...

Adoption challenges

Only two residents volunteered for a shelter advisory board and the City Council did not approve payment for veterinary care. The funding has since been approved but no veterinarian has been appointed.

One factor contributing to the shelter's overpopulation is a downward trend in adoption, according to Gusciora. The shelter houses 150 dogs but only has 20 kennels and has had to contract with a kennel in Bucks County "at significant cost," the mayor said. The city is also renovating a closed kennel they purchased in Columbus.

For every dog adopted out, another takes its place.

The mayor said the Trenton Cats Rescue has helped reduce the number of stray cats. But homing dogs remain a challenge, some of which are not easy to adopt because of their breed.

ALSO READ: Weekend snow storm update

Dogs "Ziggie" and "Sugar"" who are available for adoption from the Trenton Animal Shelter Dogs "Ziggie" and "Sugar"" who are available for adoption from the Trenton Animal Shelter (Trenton Animal Shelter) loading...

Mayor: Consider an adoption

Gusciora is turning to the public for help.

"While the challenges are immense, we must continue to work together. I call on our residents to consider fostering or adopting, or to make contributions to help fund necessary improvements," the mayor said in a statement.

"Change is not easy or fast, but with collective effort and sustained resources, we can ensure a better future for Trenton’s animals. We will not give up on our commitment to creating a humane, effective shelter system—but we need your support to make it happen."

More information about adoption is on the shelter's website. Applicants are subject to "screening for suitability and must include personal and veterinarian references."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These popular stars have New Jersey roots Some are rising stars, born in New Jersey, while others spent formative years in NJ as they broke into acting. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt