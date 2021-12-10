Travel magazine names NJ’s best Christmas light display

Probably the most popular and famous Christmas light display is the one at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, but there are dozens of places to see lights this time of year in New Jersey, from private residences to commercial enterprises.

Travel & Leisure Magazine rated the best Christmas light is every state and the presumably obvious one in New Jersey wasn't it.

The winner, by their ranking, is Storybook Land on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, NJ.

It may be a bit of a drive for many of our listeners, but it is worth the drive any time of year, especially if you have young kids. See Storybook Land's website here.

If you're more into seeing what your New Jersey neighbors have done with lights at their house, check out some of our listeners' submissions here.

If Egg Harbor Township and Storybook Land are too far of a drive for you, check out some of the displays happening in New Jersey. Growing up here in the Garden State there was always one or two people in any town that went all out, but rarely any organized professional displays.

Now there is no shortage of both commercial sites and houses that don't mind running up the electric bill this time of year.

Some people like as much light and activity and decoration that will fit into one place and some like simple, tasteful decorations and lights. Whatever your taste New Jersey has no shortage of holiday spirit and the lights to go with it.

