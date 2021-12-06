Best holiday lights in NJ (so far): Add your display as well to win $1,000

It starts on Thanksgiving night when the first neighbor on the block plugs in the extension cord, turning on the lights threaded through the hedges, windows and roof.

Last Christmas, after months of lockdowns and grim milestones, people couldn't wait to set up their trees and stockings in the living room and the dancing snowmen and blinking Rudolphs in the front yard. And then it seemed that it took until St. Patrick's Day for some to finally take it all down.

There's no other time of year quite like this — and it's in no small part due to the bright and cheerful decorations that light up the night.

Once again, New Jersey 101.5 is asking to see your best holiday displays. We're collecting submissions until Dec. 12 and then the voting begins. The winner will get $1,000.

We've already received so many photos of holiday decorations, which you can see below. If your display is magical and breathtaking, fill out the submission form here to share it with the rest of New Jersey.

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights (so far) Between now and Dec. 12, we need you to share photos of your brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. If you think your holiday display has these beat, submit your photo here.

Click here to submit yours.

View all of the contest rules here.