✅U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. said he was diagnosed with depression during hospital testing

✅The 7th District Republican has not voted in Congress since March

✅Kean said he received treatment and is ready to return to work

The veil of mystery on U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s health issues was partially lifted during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Speaking to a nearly empty chamber on Tuesday morning, Kean revealed that during a hospital visit for testing, he was diagnosed with depression. Doctors recommended that a hospital stay would be the best course of recovery to "address his illness."

He did not explain, however, why he chose to remain silent about the diagnoses for nearly four months. Other federal lawmakers in recent years have been forthright about their struggles with mental health, including U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who revealed in 2023 when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for depression.

Kean has not voted in Congress since March and missed 140 House votes as well as his primary election earlier this month. His office issued several statements, which essentially said he was recovering from a health issue but did not disclose details about where he was or how long he would be unable to personally tend to his congressional duties.

"When people hear the word depression, many people think it simply means feeling sad, but depression is so much more than that. It is physical, it is emotional, and until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be," Kean said.

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Treatment helped him return to work

The Republican said he did not believe he had time for a hospital stay and could just "push through." It took him some time to understand just how much depression was affecting his life.

"Today I am grateful that I listened to my doctors, and I am grateful for the exceptional care that I received from doctors, nurses, and support staff. I am grateful that I accepted help, because today I stand before you healthier, stronger, and excited to return to the work that I love," Kean said.

Kean did not address his diagnosis in detail or where he received treatment.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was the only person outside of his family Kean confided in. At Kean's request, Johnson did not discuss their conversation publicly.

Kean was unchallenged in the Republican primary in June. He will face Democrat Rebecca Bennett in the November election. He has the first of several scheduled campaign fundraisers on Tuesday.

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