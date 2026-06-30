🏀 More than 9,500 people have signed a petition to rename the Hudson River after Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

➡️ Supporters say Brunson united New York by leading the Knicks to their first NBA title in 53 years.

🔵 Brunson has deep New Jersey roots, having been born in New Brunswick and raised in Cherry Hill.

An ambitious movement to rename the Hudson River is gaining momentum after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson scored an electric 45 points in Game 5 to lift the Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs. The star point guard was named Finals MVP as New York secured its first trophy in 53 years.

Now that the chaos of the celebrations has died down, some fans want to honor Brunson's legacy and contributions to the city.

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A petition to rename the Hudson River to the Brunson River has received more than 9,500 signatures as of Tuesday.

"I have never seen this city so united, so jubilant, as it is now—thanks to one incredible player: Jalen Brunson. His exceptional talent and leadership have not only brought renewed hope to the Knicks but have also brought New Yorkers together in a way that we haven't seen in decades," Petition creator Toby Bucsescu said.

Jalen Brunson celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images) Jalen Brunson celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson's New Jersey roots strengthen the case

Many know that the Hudson River was named for early 17th-century explorer Henry Hudson. He wasn't even the first European explorer to sail the river. However, Henry Hudson extensively explored the river on behalf of the Dutch East India Company.

The Hudson River doesn't only belong to New York City. It begins 200 miles north of Manhattan near the small town of Newcomb, New York. The Hudson's final segment then travels 21 miles along the border of New Jersey.

However, the Brunson River would be more representative of the Garden State than its current name. Brunson was born in New Brunswick on Aug. 31, 1996. He lived in Cherry Hill for more than a decade before his family moved to Chicago in 2010.

A Brunson River hat (Toby Bucsescu via change.org) A Brunson River hat (Toby Bucsescu via change.org)

Merchandise sales add another layer to the Brunson River campaign

There's also apparently more than just passion driving the push to rename the Hudson River. Bucsescu, the petition creator, is the co-founder and CEO of Blitz:Draft, an app for fantasy sports leagues.

Last week, Bucsescu launched shirts with a custom logo for the Brunson River movement. He put hats up for sale yesterday.

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