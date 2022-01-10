Train lovers in NJ are hopeful for a new train museum

If you live in the suburbs, chances are you’ve become quite familiar with the lovely sound of NJ Transit.

New Jersey is home to some of the most historic trains in America, and for years they have remained untouched. Jersey historians have always hoped for a place to showcase these trains, but in order to show them off, they must be restored.

This process requires a ton of space and materials, and the United Railroad Historical Society has been in search of a building to do so.

The URHS recently started raising money in order to give these historic trains a place where they can be restored and later put on display. They have over 65 trains that they would like to restore, and believe that $25,000 may get them started.

As they have begun to raise money, the URHS has moved into its first indoor building, which is around 6,600 square feet. The money raised will allow the organization to turn the building into a proper restoration facility.

Trains are known to deteriorate quite quickly, so it is quite an urgent matter that they are transported indoors sooner than later.

Donations can be made to URHS online at UHRS.org/donate or mailed to 104 Morris Ave. Boonton, NJ 07005.

The end goal for URHS is to create a place where people can ride and learn about the restored trains in the state where they were once running 24/7.

The UHRS hopes that this site can contribute to the rich history of New Jersey, ultimately making it a more special and memorable place.

