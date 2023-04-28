Trailer released for new ‘Hunger Games’ movie starring NJ natives

If you were alive in 2012, surely you remember the massive grip that the Hunger Games trilogy had on popular culture.

Well, buckle up because it’s back in the conversation now with the upcoming prequel coming out, “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The trailer for the movie dropped Thursday featuring some familiar New Jersey natives.

Clifton, NJ native, Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods) is playing the main character of Lucy Gray Baird. She stars alongside Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Station Agent) from Morristown, who plays Casca Highbottom.

Also starring in the film are Tom Blyth, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Viola Davis.

The plot, according to the official trailer:

A young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth), who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The story takes place 64 years before the events of the original Hunger Games movie.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set to hit theaters Nov. 17, 2023. You can check out the full trailer below:

