🌊 There has been a high risk of rip currents for several days

🌊 Police rescued two of three swimmers off an Avon-by-the-Sea beach

🌊 The body of a third swimmer later died at a hospital

The rough waters of the Jersey Shore claimed at least one life during the weekend as a high risk of rip currents continued for a fifth day.

The Atlantic Ocean has been churned up by persistent on-shore breeze that has caused a constant rough surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding since last week, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the ocean where most beaches are unguarded.

"Until that wind direction changes, the ocean will remain rough and back bays will remain full. I do not expect that to happen until about Wednesday or Thursday, at the earliest," Zarrow said.

Rip current danger Rip current danger (National Weather Service) loading...

Unguarded beaches

The body of a 55-year-old Pottstown, Pennsylvania, man was pulled out of the ocean off Avon by the Sea next to the Shark River Inlet early Sunday evening, according to a statement from Avon by the Sea police. Officers were called to the unguarded Washington Street beach and found three swimmers struggling in the surf.

Two people were rescued, police said. The third man was found in the nearby Shark River Inlet and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

Rip currents are often at their worst around jetties and piers, according to the National Weather Service's Mount Holly office. It was low tide at the time of Sunday’s incident.

