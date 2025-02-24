3 dead, 1 missing in NJ harbor boating accident

🚨The U.S. Coast Guard found six people on a sinking boat

🚨All were airlifted to hospitals

🚨One person was still missing on Monday

Three people are dead, two are hospitalized and one is missing after a boat overturned Sunday in the Ambrose Channel between Staten Island, Sandy Hook and the Rockaway Peninsula.

U.S. Coast Guard responded just after noon on Sunday and found five people on a sinking boat. Two were airlifted to Staten Island University Hospital and three were taken to Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook.

The search continued Monday for the sixth person.

“The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said. “We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick” in the area.

ALSO READ: NJ cop stabbed in the neck in ambush attack during routine patrol

Where did the boat launch from?

The boat was a Grady White, a small speed boat, according to Phoenix. It was not disclosed where the boat launched or the identities of those on board.

The water temperature at the time was 32 degrees, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Hypothermia is a concern at temperatures caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.

(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Foods sold in NJ grocery stores that never expire Plus others that'll last up to a year or more if stored properly. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt