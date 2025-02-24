3 dead, 1 missing in NJ harbor boating accident
🚨The U.S. Coast Guard found six people on a sinking boat
🚨All were airlifted to hospitals
🚨One person was still missing on Monday
Three people are dead, two are hospitalized and one is missing after a boat overturned Sunday in the Ambrose Channel between Staten Island, Sandy Hook and the Rockaway Peninsula.
U.S. Coast Guard responded just after noon on Sunday and found five people on a sinking boat. Two were airlifted to Staten Island University Hospital and three were taken to Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook.
The search continued Monday for the sixth person.
“The Coast Guard is still searching for the missing individual,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Sydney Phoenix said. “We currently have an aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City and the Coast Guard Cutter Chadwick” in the area.
ALSO READ: NJ cop stabbed in the neck in ambush attack during routine patrol
Where did the boat launch from?
The boat was a Grady White, a small speed boat, according to Phoenix. It was not disclosed where the boat launched or the identities of those on board.
The water temperature at the time was 32 degrees, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Hypothermia is a concern at temperatures caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
(Includes material Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Foods sold in NJ grocery stores that never expire
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt