Tragedy for NJ family on I-95 — Here’s how you can help

Frank, a listener in Jersey City, called the show on Thursday and shared a tragic story about his friend John who was killed on I-95 in Maryland.

John Mastropietro was driving home to New Jersey with his wife Denise and daughter Jade when a vehicle traveling south lost control and hit them in the northbound lane. John succumbed to his injuries shortly after the wreck. Denise and Jade were airlifted to a local hospital.

Jade is expected to be released soon although Denise is still fighting for her life. Jade's brother was not with the family at the time of the accident.

You can imagine the trauma of getting that call regarding your sister, mom, and dad. We'll pray for Denise to overcome the severe brain injury and for Jade to get through the challenge of physical therapy and recovery from her serious injuries.

Of course, we'll be praying for John's soul and supporting the family as best we can. If you want to help, please visit the site set up to receive donations as this family struggles to adapt to their new reality.

