Trader Joe’s stores in NJ have this fun secret surprise for your kids

Trader Joe's in New Jersey has a delightful secret waiting for your kids. Amidst the aisles of groceries, cleverly hidden by the store's employees, you'll discover a stuffed animal treasure hunt.

The prize? A special treat like a lollipop that'll light up your child's day.

Let's face it, shopping with kids can be a challenging feat. They might not always share our enthusiasm for grocery runs, and the fear of a public tantrum is never too far away.

But here's the genius twist. When you reveal the hidden stuffed animal game to your child, their excitement knows no bounds. In fact, they might just start begging for grocery store visits every day!

The story of these concealed critters began with a Reddit user who claimed to be a Trader Joe's manager.

They spilled the beans, revealing that every Trader Joe's store has a secret stuffed animal tucked away somewhere. And sometimes more than one. Intrigued by the idea, I decided to investigate further. And it’s true, at least near me!

But here’s the part that’s gonna be so much fun for your kids. Whatever the toy is and whatever treat it comes with will be a surprise for your child and also it varies from store to store.

For instance, in my local Trader Joe's, there's a penguin awaiting discovery. When my grandkids find it, their reward is a lollipop.

And everyone takes this game to a different level. Some stores, from what I have read, will do a whole zoo of animals, changing them from time to time.

Dragging kids to the grocery store is usually not much fun, so it’s a great way to distract them.

And even though the game is meant for kids, you’re gonna see that you’ll never be able to enter another Trader Joe’s without keeping an eye out for the animal.

So, whether you're a parent seeking to make grocery shopping an adventure for your little ones or simply someone in search of a delightful surprise during your next shopping trip, Trader Joe's hidden stuffed animal game is a whimsical secret worth exploring.

Head to your nearest New Jersey store and join the treasure hunt. It's an experience that's bound to bring smiles and excitement. Happy hunting!

