Trader Joe’s, some ShopRite stores give staff Easter Sunday off

A number of ShopRite locations and all Trader Joe's stores in New Jersey have announced they will close on Easter, April 12, to give staff a break from grueling shifts during the coronavirus pandemic.

ShopRites around the state —from Marlton to Garwood to Chester — made the announced on their respective Facebook pages Sunday.

All 17 Trader Joe's stores in the state also will be closed Sunday, April 12. A post on the company's website said the one-day closure was to "give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest."

Target and Costco have confirmed that their stores will not open that day, either, though both chains previously scheduled the holiday for workers before the emergency health crisis emerged in NJ.

"Our store will be closed on Easter Sunday (4/12) to give our associates a chance to rest, recharge, and virtually connect with their friends and family. Thank you for your understanding. We hope you and your families are safe and well," according to the post shared Sunday by the Garwood and Chester locations. They are among 25 ShopRites across NJ owned and operated by Village Super Market.

The Marlton store is among 5 ShopRites owned and operated by Ravitz Family Markets, all scheduled to be closed on April 12.

