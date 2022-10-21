Tractor-trailer crash, fire closes section of NJ Turnpike

A tractor-trailer that caught fire caused the closure of a section of the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning.

The truck caught fire around 7:30 a.m. between Exit 4 (Route 73) and Exit 3 (Route 168) in an area with road work. The highway has only two lanes in each direction in the area.

A medical helicopter landed on the highway.

State Police on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the crash.

Video of the fire shows burn damage to the truck cab burned and a second tractor-trailer pulled to the shoulder.

Delay on the southbound NJ Turnpike south of Exit 4 10/21/22 Delay on the southbound NJ Turnpike south of Exit 4 10/21/22 (NJ DOT) loading...

Both directions were closed for a time but the northbound lanes were reopened around 9:15 a.m. The southbound lanes were fully reopened about two hours later.

Delays of nearly 6 miles in each direction developed during the closure.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

