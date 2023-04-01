Tornado Warning: What you should do

Your phone is buzzing about a tornado warning for your area. What should you do?

The National Weather Service advises you to:

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows.

If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Take a radio and phone with you to keep abreast of the latest warnings

Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.

Tornado watch, warning Tornado watch, warning (NOAA) loading...

