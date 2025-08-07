For a company that began only 25 years ago, Topgolf has gone very far. Farther than Scottie Scheffler’s 480-yard drive in 2021, you might say.

Started in 2000, Topgolf is an entertainment brand featuring microchipped balls that allow for electronic tracking and automatic scoring. Their driving range games attract both avid golfers and the casually curious, who try it just for fun.

Topgolf popularity keeps growing

In the 25 years since its launch, Topgolf now has locations not only in the United States but also in the UK, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Mexico, Germany, China, and Austria.

New Jersey already has two locations, one in Mount Laurel and the other in Edison. Now there’s going to be one at the Jersey Shore.

New Topgolf coming to New Jersey

It’s happening in Neptune. The planning board there gave final approval to developers for a 25,500-square-foot Topgolf and 5,679-square-foot QuickChek to go in along Route 66. It’s the site where the Asbury Park Press once occupied. It’s been vacant a long time and the approval vote was unanimous.

For the uninitiated, Topgolfs are gorgeous, with climate-controlled bays, full-service bars, and lounges. It will be in an ideal location only moments off the Garden State Parkway and few minutes from Asbury Park.

Big changes coming to Neptune

There’s also a plan for a new hotel, restaurant, and fast-food joint to be built in the same area but it’s not known which brands would be coming. It’s all part of a huge redevelopment effort in Neptune Township and it looks like they may be hitting a hole-in-one with this project. (Sorry, couldn’t help myself.)

No word yet on a planned opening date for the new Topgolf.

