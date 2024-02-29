Only 6 hospitals in New Jersey rank among world’s best

👨‍⚕️ Newsweek put out a list of the World's Best Hospitals for 2024

Six NJ hospitals made the list

Six New Jersey hospitals are among the world’s best, according to a report by Newsweek.

The publication teamed up with Statista for its annual ranking of 412 of the world’s best hospitals, a series that began in 2019. This year, the list includes data on 2,400 hospitals across 30 countries.

The hospitals recognized on Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2024” list were selected based on an online survey of more than 85,000 medical experts and public data from post-hospitalization patient surveys on their general satisfaction.

The scores considered metrics like hygiene and patient/doctor ratio, as well as the standard of living/life expectancy, population size, the number of hospitals, data availability, as well as whether hospitals used Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROM), which are standardized questionnaires completed by patients to assess their experience and results.

The six New Jersey hospitals that made the list

Morristown Medical Center Rooke Plaza (Atlantic Health) Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

100 Madison Ave, Morristown

Also rated as the number one hospital in New Jersey, Morristown Medical Center scored 70.63% on Newsweek’s list. It received both the Infection Prevention Award and the Patient Experience Award from the publication. Morristown Medical Center is considered a nationally-recognized leader in cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; ear, nose and throat (ENT), geriatrics, obstetrics, and gynecology, orthopedics, and pulmonology and lung surgery.

Hackensack University Medical Center (Credit: Google Maps) Hackensack University Medical Center (Credit: Google Maps) loading...

30 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack

Hackensack University Medical Center received a score of 69.72% on Newsweek’s list. It’s also ranked as the number one adult and children’s hospital in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. It is home to the John Theurer Cancer Center and has received national rankings in six specialties, including orthopedics, cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, geriatrics, and pulmonary and lung surgery. According to its website, it is New Jersey’s only nationally ranked program for neurology and neurosurgery, and urology.

Valley Hospital (Google Maps) Valley Hospital (Google Maps) loading...

223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood

Newsweek gave Valley Hospital a score of 65.75%. The hospital is a 451-bed, fully accredited, acute-care, not-for-profit hospital with a full scope of emergency, inpatient, and outpatient services for both adults and children. Services include cancer care, diagnostic imaging, heart care, critical care, breast cancer care, joint replacement, and more.

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit

With a score of 65.12% from Newsweek, Overlook Medical Center also received the Infection Prevention Award from the publication. It was also named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals in 2022 by Healthgrades. Overlook’s Atlantic Neuroscience Institute is the region’s leader in neuroscience care, according to its website. Their Cyberknife program is considered the largest and most experienced in the state, and it’s been recognized as high-performing for heart attack and heart failure by U.S. News and World Report.

Englewood Hospital (Photo courtesy of Englewood Hospital) Englewood Hospital (Photo courtesy of Englewood Hospital) loading...

350 Engle St, Englewood

Englewood Hospital scored 63.30% on Newsweek’s list and it won the Infection Prevention Award. In 2022, Englewood Health was named a top hospital overall by Jersey’s Best Magazine, as well as a top hospital for the treatment of high-risk pregnancy and childbirth, as well as prostate cancer, breast cancer, knee and hip replacement, stroke, congestive heart failure, neurological disorders, coronary artery bypass surgery, and pain management.

Monmouth Medical Center. (Google Maps) Monmouth Medical Center (Google Maps) loading...

300 2nd Ave, Long Branch

With a score of 62.04% from Newsweek, the publication also awarded Monmouth Medical Center with the Infection Prevention Award. It has been widely recognized for its outstanding quality and dedication to patient safety and experience. “We deliver more babies annually than all other hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean Counties combined and the fourth most in the state, and we were recently one of nine New Jersey hospitals recognized by Newsweek magazine as a top maternity hospital,” according to the hospital’s website. It also said it’s the only hospital in Monmouth and Ocean Counties to consistently receive an “A” Hospital Safety Score by The Leapfrog Group.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota is the world’s best hospital for 2024, according to Newsweek, scoring 97.51% and winning both the Infection Prevention Award and the Patient Experience Award.

To see Newsweek’s complete list of the world’s best hospitals, visit here.

