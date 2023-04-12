Top NJ waterfront restaurants to visit this spring and summer
Seems like we’re about to get a taste of summer this week with temps reaching the 80s.
As New Jerseyans, with the warmer weather on its way, we all flock outside to enjoy the few weeks we get.
That being said, dining outdoors is everyone’s go-to activity during this time of year and what makes it even better is having a view.
Waterfront restaurants are not only beautiful but can be very calming or very lively depending on the atmosphere you’re looking for.
You can dine at one at the shore or along one of the many lakes/rivers we have here in the Garden State.
Whether you’ve dined at a few in the past or have never tried it out, I’ve put together a list of the most recommended waterfront restaurants in New Jersey thanks to our New Jersey 101.5 listeners:
Chart House in Weehawken
Avenue Le Club in Long Branch
Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn in Lambertville
Carlucci’s Waterfront in Mount Laurel
Blue Eyes in Hoboken
Charlie’s of Bay Head in Bay Head
Son Cubano in West New York
